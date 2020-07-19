Sidney Crosby leaves Penguins' practice for undisclosed reason
NHL teams are not allowed to address nature of injuries during coronavirus pandemic
Pittsburgh Penguins star forward Sidney Crosby left practice early Saturday, but the team remained tight-lipped about the reason for his departure.
"As the league has put forth these rules, we're not permitted to comment," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said in reference to the NHL's policy about addressing injuries and illnesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Crosby left the ice about halfway through the second of two 25-minute segments during practice. Crosby showed no obvious sign of injury as he grabbed his sticks and headed toward the locker room, according to the newspaper.
The Penguins are scheduled to begin a best-of-five playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 1.
Crosby, 32, is a two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner as the league's most valuable player. He has won three Stanley Cup titles with Pittsburgh.
In 41 games this season, Crosby had 16 goals and 31 assists for 47 points. He has 1,263 career points (462 goals, 801 assists) across 984 games.
