Sidney Crosby out 6 weeks after surgery for hernia
Penguins star Sidney Crosby will be out at least six weeks after what the team said was a successful core muscle injury repair Thursday.
General manager Jim Rutherford says the procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.
The 32-year-old Crosby leads the team in scoring with five goals and 12 assists in 17 games despite dealing with a sports hernia since training camp.
The two-time MVP left a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Nov. 9 in the third period. He got tangled up with Blackhawks defenceman Erik Gustafsson and moments later took a shot from Gustafsson that smacked off his right foot.
