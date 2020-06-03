Sidney Crosby says George Floyd death 'cannot be ignored'
NHL star vows to listen on how he can help make difference against racial injustice
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has added his voice to the chorus of athletes condemning racial injustice.
Crosby released a statement through his charitable foundation's Twitter page Wednesday, calling the death of George Floyd something that "cannot be ignored."
Floyd was killed last week when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into the 46-year-old black man's neck for nearly nine minutes.
His death set off mass protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the United States.
"Racism that exists today in all forms is not acceptable," Crosby said in the statement. "While I am not able to relate to the discrimination that black and minority communities face daily, I will listen and educate myself on how I can help make a difference."
Crosby's statement comes days after San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane called on top stars like the Penguins centre, and other big-name white athletes, to speak out.
"It's time for guys like Tom Brady and Sidney Crosby, and those type of figures, to speak up about what is right and what is, clearly in this case, unbelievably wrong," he told ESPN last week. "That's the only way we're going to actually create this unified anger to create that necessary change, especially when you talk about systematic racism."
With files from CBC Sports
