Sidney Crosby may need month to recover from arthroscopic wrist surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had arthroscopic wrist surgery on Monday and is expected to require up to a month to recover, the team announced Tuesday.

The 33-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., follows fellow forwards Evgeni Malkin (left elbow) and Zach Aston-Reese (left shoulder) as the third Penguins player to have surgery since the team was eliminated by Montreal on Aug. 7 in the Stanley Cup qualifying round.

Crosby had two goals and three points in the four-game series loss after recording 16 goals and 47 points in 41 contests in the regular season. He sat out 28 games following core-muscle surgery in November.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Crosby has 462 goals and 1,263 points in 984 NHL regular-season games. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2016 and 2017.

Training camps for the 2020-21 season are not expected to begin until November at the earliest.