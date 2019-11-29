Sheldon Kennedy calls for systemic change amid Chicago NHL sexual assault investigation

Former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy says he thinks the Chicago NHL team's response to allegations of sexual assault is an example of how an organization's "systemic response" needs to change.

Reached today in Lucky Lake, Sask., Kennedy says hockey needs to get to a point where winning at all costs "isn't the No. 1 priority."

A report this week detailed how senior leaders of the NHL team badly mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted player Kyle Beach during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010.

Beach told TSN that he felt "alone and dark" in the days following the alleged sexual assault and is only now beginning the healing process.

WATCH | Kyle Beach comes forward as 'John Doe 1' in Chicago NHL sexual assault investigation:

Kyle Beach comes forward as accuser in Chicago NHL sexual assault investigation 2:05 Former draft pick Kyle Beach came forward in a TSN interview as the 'John Doe' who accused a former video coach for the Chicago NHL team of sexual assault. 2:05

Kennedy, who played for 10 years in the NHL, is a co-founder of the Respect Group organization, an online provider of prevention education related to bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination.

He has been a leading voice for sexual abuse victims following his own experience of being abused by his coach, Graham James, for five years during his time as a junior hockey player.