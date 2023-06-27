Sheldon Keefe to return as Maple Leafs head coach, says general manager Treliving

Brad Treliving had a high opinion of his head coach from afar.

After a string of meetings — the new general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs estimates 17 combined hours stretched over multiple sessions — he decided Sheldon Keefe was still the person for the job.

At least for now.

Treliving announced Tuesday the 42-year-old will be back behind the team's bench in October, but without a contract extension in hand beyond the one season remaining on his current deal.

"There's a real focus," the GM said of Keefe on Tuesday ahead of the NHL draft. "He's come into this market at a young age, as a young coach ... that's not an easy job. I think he's got a bright mind. He's open to change.

"He's strong in his beliefs, but he also doesn't think he's got all the answers."

Keefe's status was unclear after the Leafs fired Kyle Dubas as GM, the culmination of a bizarre series of events following the team's second-round playoff exit.

Treliving said at his introductory press conference last month he wanted to get to know Keefe — a Dubas loyalist — before making a decision on his future.

"I firmly believe we're all sometimes better in our second jobs," Treliving said. "You see it with coaches. I think there's a little bit of that [here with Keefe].

"He's worked with Kyle a long time, but sometimes a little bit of new, a little bit of fresh, can help."

'This is a real bright guy'

Treliving joked that he was worried Keefe, who's been in the job since 2019 and has coached Toronto to consecutive 115- and 111-point seasons with limited playoff success, wouldn't want to stay on after their marathon audiences that included video and tactics.

"Probably about the third day he's like, 'Maybe I don't want to stick around with this guy,"' Treliving deadpanned. "Once I didn't chase him out of there, I thought maybe he'd stick around.

"But I came out of there going, 'This is a real bright guy."'

Treliving was asked about a range of topics during a wide-ranging media availability — his second since being hired — including contract talks with Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

Both players have one year remaining on their deals and can sign extensions July 1.

Treliving said there's no doubt the organization would like to know their status soon, including if one, both or neither plan to re-up with the Leafs.

"When you know it's gonna be raining tomorrow, you maybe pack a jacket," he said. "Having clarity always helps. Is it the be all, end all? You've got two sides that are going to play a piece in this puzzle. We certainly would like [them to sign]. We're certainly trying to work towards that.

"If it happens or not ... July 1, the world doesn't stop. I feel very confident."

Treliving has experience in these types of negotiations from his nine seasons as GM of the Calgary Flames before leaving the organization in the spring.

The hockey world was fixated on the future Johnny Gaudreau last June until the star winger not only turned his back on Calgary, but also stunningly signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"We all learn from experiences," Treliving said when quizzed about how that drawn-out saga changed his world view. "At the end of the day, you learn from everything. Every experience you have, any walk of life or job, you think you're wiser.

"You maybe avoid some potholes that you stepped in ... you're better for the experience."

Core Four

Treliving was also asked if the team's so-called "Core Four" of talented, high-paid forwards — Matthews, Nylander, Mitch Marner and John Tavares — have been assured they'll all start the season in blue and white.

"I don't think there's ever any assurances in this business," he said. "We've got really good players. We've got two [with] a year left on their contract that we'd like to re-sign.

"We're engaged in that."

Meanwhile, Treliving said he won't be allowed at the draft table for Wednesday night's first round until Calgary makes its pick at No. 16.

The Leafs, who traded away a lot of capital under Dubas in an effort to get over nearly two decades of playoff anguish that finally ended this spring with Toronto's first series victory since 2004, hold the 28th selection along with a fifth-rounder.

"It would have to make a lot of sense to move the [28th] pick," Treliving said. "At some points, you've got to put some groceries back in the cupboards.

"Fairly good bet we're picking at 28."

The coaching situation now settled — Toronto needs an assistant after Spencer Carbery left to take the top job with the Washington Capitals — Treliving's whirlwind start won't be slowing down any time soon.

"It's been pretty much Groundhog Day," he said. "It's get up early, it's go to the office.

"It's been [like] drinking out of a firehose."