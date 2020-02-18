Canadiens get Shea Weber, Paul Byron back in lineup against Red Wings
Montreal defenceman Shea Weber and forward Paul Byron are cleared to return to the lineup for the Canadiens' game Tuesday night at Detroit.
Montreal enters game Tuesday 8 points behind 3rd-place Leafs in Atlantic Division
Montreal defenceman Shea Weber and forward Paul Byron are cleared to return to the lineup for the Canadiens' game Tuesday night at Detroit.
Canadiens head coach Claude Julien confirmed Weber and Byron would be available following the morning skate.
Weber, Montreal's captain, missed Montreal's last six games with a left ankle injury.
He was originally expected to miss four to six weeks of action, but was a surprise participant in practice on Monday.
Byron has been out since Nov. 15 with a knee injury.
The Canadiens are on the outside of the playoff picture, occupying 13th spot in the NHL's 16-team Eastern Conference.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.