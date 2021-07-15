Canadiens' Shea Weber could miss next season: reports

Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber's future is uncertain, according to multiple reports.

The 35-year-old defenseman may not play next season — and possibly beyond — due to lingering knee, foot, ankle and thumb injuries. He missed the Canadiens' final eight regular-season games with a thumb injury but played 22 games (one goal, five assists) during the recently concluded Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Canadiens, NHL and NHLPA are all looking into the longtime defenseman's medical status and what it could mean for the remaining years on his 14-year contract, which he signed in 2012. Weber underwent surgery to repair tendons in his left foot in March 2018 and missed 80 games between 2017-19. He was limited to 48 regular-season games due to injury this season, scoring just 19 points (six goals, 13 assists).

According to reports, the Canadiens will expose the three-time Norris Trophy finalist in next Wednesday's Seattle Kraken expansion draft, allowing Montreal to protect a healthier player.

Weber just finished his 16th season, accumulating 589 points in 1,038 career games with the Nashville Predators (2005-16) and Montreal.

WATCH | Get ready for a wild NHL off-season: