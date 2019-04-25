Sharks' Pavelski unlikely for Game 1 after scary injury
Coach Peter DeBoer said Thursday Pavelski is officially day-to-day
San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski is unlikely to play Game 1 in the second round of the playoffs against Colorado after being knocked out and bloodied in the first-round clincher.
Coach Peter DeBoer said Thursday Pavelski is officially day-to-day but is not expected to be cleared for Game 1 against the Avalanche on Friday night.
Pavelski got hurt Tuesday in a Game 7 victory over Vegas when he was cross-checked by Cody Eakin after a faceoff and fell awkwardly, with his helmet slamming on the ice. He was knocked out and bleeding on the ice before being helped to the locker room. The Sharks scored four goals on the ensuing power play and eventually won 5-4 in overtime.
Pavelski was at the practice facility Thursday but didn't take part in practice. DeBoer says he is still feeling the effects of the injury.
