Senators' Pinto makes impactful return from 41-game gambling suspension

Ottawa Senators centre Shane Pinto returned to the ice Sunday in Philadelphia after sitting out the first 41 games because of a suspension from the NHL for "activities related to sports wagering."

Pinto had 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games for the Senators last season. The league's investigation found no evidence that Pinto bet on NHL games and provided few details, and Pinto has not disclosed specifics in recent interviews.

On Sunday, he assisted on a second-period goal by Tim Stützle in the second period. Pinto finished plus-2 in 14 minutes 33 seconds of ice time in a 5-3 Ottawa victory. He also had two shots on goal, two hits and won nine of 10 faceoffs.

The 23-year-old was the second centre on the ice on Sunday, getting his first shift early in the first period against the Flyers.

The Senators, who have struggled to last place in the Eastern Conference with 33 points, were looking forward to having Pinto back in the lineup.

"Just that compete with the fellas trying to get two points. It's hard to do in this league and when you do it it's pretty rewarding."

Shane Pinto on what it meant to be back

"He'll bring a lot of energy," Senators interim head coach Jacques Martin said prior to Sunday's game. "But he's got to keep the game simple and try to adjust on the fly to the pace of the game."

Pinto apologized in October when the suspension was announced.

"I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family," Pinto said in a statement released by the team. "I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team."

'Forceful contact' with Fleury's head

Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood was suspended three games by the NHL for goalie interference.

Lockwood was punished by the league late Saturday night for hitting Marc-Andre Fleury after the Minnesota Wild goaltender went behind the net to play a puck early in the first period of the Panthers' 6-4 loss on Friday. The NHL said Lockwood made "high, forceful contact with [Fleury's] head."

Lockwood was assessed a minor penalty for goalie interference. He also received two minutes for roughing following a scrum with Minnesota defenseman Zach Bogosian.

Shortly after Lockwood returned to the ice following the penalty, he was injured in a fight with Wild forward Brandon Duhaime and did not return to the game.

Fleury, 39, exited the game midway into the second period with an upper-body injury.

Lockwood, 25, has one assist and 14 penalty minutes in 23 games this season.

He has two assists in 51 career games with the Vancouver Canucks (2020-23) and Panthers.