Seth Jones' ankle surgery puts damper on wild card-leading Blue Jackets' playoff push
3-time all-star defenceman expected to miss 8-10 weeks of game action
Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Seth Jones underwent surgery to repair his injured ankle and is expected to be sidelined approximately eight to 10 weeks, the team announced Tuesday.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Greg Bellisari and Dr. Scott Van Aman at Orthopedic One in Columbus, Ohio.
Jones, 25, sustained a sprain and hairline fracture of his ankle in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He was placed on injured reserve two days later.
A three-time all-star, Jones has collected 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 56 games this season. He leads the Blue Jackets and ranks sixth in the NHL in average ice time at 25 minutes 17 seconds.
In 524 regular season games, Jones has recorded 60 goals and 258 points with the Nashville Predators and Blue Jackets.
Entering Tuesday's games, Columbus held down the first wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17-10 record for 70 points, one more than Philadelphia (31-18-7) and three ahead of Carolina (32-20-3).
With files from CBC Sports
