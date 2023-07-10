Senators trade DeBrincat to Red Wings for Kubalik, Sebrango and pair of draft picks

The Detroit Red Wings have acquired 25-year-old forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators announced Sunday they have acquired forward Dominik Kubalik, prospect defenceman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick and Detroit's 2024 fourth-round selection from the Red Wings in exchange for DeBrincat.

The Red Wings signed the two-time 41-goal scorer DeBrincat to a four-year extension with an average annual value of $7.875 million US.

The initial condition on the first-round pick is as follows: the Red Wings will have the option of sending their own 2024 first-round pick or Boston's 2024 first-round pick (previously acquired on March 2, 2023) to Ottawa.

However, if the Bruins' 2024 first-round selection is an eventual top-10 pick (following the annual draft lottery), Boston will have the option of retaining the pick and transferring its 2025 unprotected first-round selection to Detroit. The Red Wings will then have the option of sending that draft pick or their own first-round pick in 2024 to the Senators to complete this trade.

The 27-year-old Kubalik skated in all but one of the Red Wings' 82 regular-season games in 2022-23 and established a new career high in assists (25) while falling one point shy of matching his career high in points (45) by way of also tallying 20 goals while tying for third in team scoring.

An Ottawa native, the 21-year-old Sebrango split the 2022-23 campaign between Detroit's American Hockey League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, and its ECHL affiliate, the Toledo Walleye, recording 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) over 23 contests with Toledo in addition to seven points (four goals, three assists) over 39 games with Grand Rapids.

Sebrango was an alternate captain with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and helped the Canadians capture a gold medal, recording two points (two assists), while skating in each of his team's seven tournament games.