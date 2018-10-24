Senators' Borowiecki gets 1 game for elbowing Bruins player in face
Illegal hit left Boston rookie defenceman Urho Vaakanainen concussed
The NHL has suspended Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki for his elbow to Boston's Urho Vaakanainen's face during Ottawa's 4-1 loss on Tuesday.
Borowiecki, who was not penalized on the play, caught Vaakanainen with the elbow in a scrum by the Senators' crease at 3:05 of the first period.
Under the terms of the league' collective bargaining agreement, Borowiecki will forfeit $6,451.61 US. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
Vaakanainen, a rookie defenceman with the Bruins, suffered a concussion.
"It's a flying elbow," Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game. "Listen, I am not in the heat of the battle [but] it looked fairly deliberate. But that's not for me to decide.
"It's unfortunate for Urho, he's concussed."
Borowiecki, 29, will miss Friday's game against the Avalanche in Denver
