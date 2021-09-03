Senators re-sign forward Drake Batherson to 6-year deal
23-year-old was Ottawa's 4th-leading scorer last year with 34 points
The Ottawa Senators announced Friday they've agreed to a six-year, $29.85 million US contract with forward Drake Batherson.
Batherson, 23, was Ottawa's fourth-leading scorer last year with 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists). His 17 goals were tied for second-highest on the club.
News Release: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> have agreed to terms on a six-year, $29.85M ($4.975 AAV) contract with forward Drake Batherson: <a href="https://t.co/cgrUe7NCcp">https://t.co/cgrUe7NCcp</a> <a href="https://t.co/j1b6PjPmPF">pic.twitter.com/j1b6PjPmPF</a>—@Senators
"Drake represents an integral component of our future at forward," Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He possesses a strong ability to play at both ends of the ice, is a key power-play contributor and someone we expect to be a prominent player for us for several years to come."
Batherson is scheduled to appear in his 100th career NHL game when Ottawa opens its 2021-22 season Oct. 14 against Toronto. He has registered 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) in 99 contests with the Senators.
