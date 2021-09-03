Skip to Main Content
NHL

Senators re-sign forward Drake Batherson to 6-year deal

The Ottawa Senators announced Friday they've agreed to a six-year, $29.85 million US contract with forward Drake Batherson. Batherson, 23, was Ottawa's fourth-leading scorer last year with 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists).

The Canadian Press ·
The Ottawa Senators re-signed 23-year-old forward Drake Batherson to a 6-year extension worth $29.85 million US Friday. Batherson is slated to skate in his 100th career NHL game in Ottawa's season-opener against Toronto on Oct. 14. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Batherson, 23, was Ottawa's fourth-leading scorer last year with 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists). His 17 goals were tied for second-highest on the club.

"Drake represents an integral component of our future at forward," Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He possesses a strong ability to play at both ends of the ice, is a key power-play contributor and someone we expect to be a prominent player for us for several years to come."

Batherson is scheduled to appear in his 100th career NHL game when Ottawa opens its 2021-22 season Oct. 14 against Toronto. He has registered 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) in 99 contests with the Senators.

