Senators-Red Wings game postponed due to severe winter storm brewing in Ontario
Matchup rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET.
The Ottawa Senators' game Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed due to a severe winter storm forecast for much of Ontario.
The game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET.
The Senators are scheduled to host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. With Friday's game rescheduled, they will next play Tuesday against Boston at the Canadian Tire Centre.
"While unfortunate that we have to postpone the game, the safety of our players, fans, staff and those working at the arena is our first priority," Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the league also postponed the Buffalo Sabres' home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, now rescheduled to March 4.
The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players' mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region.
The league's Christmas break begins on Saturday
With files from The Associated Press
