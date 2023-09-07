Content
Hockey

Senators re-sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to 8-year, $64.4 US contract

The 21-year-old American was picked fifth overall by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL draft, and will be on his new contract through the end of the 2031-32 season.

21-year-old scored 4 goals, 28 assists in 77 games as a rookie in Ottawa

The Canadian Press ·
A hockey player wearing a white Ottawa Senators jersey passes a hockey puck.
Jake Sanderson earns a new contract in Ottawa after impressing in his rookie season. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year, $64.4-million US extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Sanderson had four goals and 28 assists in 77 games as a rookie with the Senators last season.

The contract, which pays him $8.05 US million annually, begins in 2024-25 and runs through 2031-32.

Sanderson enters the upcoming season in the final year of his entry-level contract.

The 21-year-old American was picked fifth overall by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL draft.

Before entering the NHL, he played two seasons at the University of North Dakota. He also represented the United States at the 2021 world junior hockey championship.

"Jake's transition to the pro game has been flawless," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a statement.

"He's a very mature young man who demonstrates a routine and skilful ability to play important minutes with poise. An effortless skater who holds himself to a high standard, he has the talent to be one of the best all-around defencemen in the NHL for years to come. We're very pleased to have another significant member of our core group of players under long-term contract."

now