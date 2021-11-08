Senators cancel Monday practice after Connor Brown, Gambrell put in COVID protocols

The Ottawa Senators have cancelled Monday's practice a day after defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

The Senators said the decision to cancel Monday's practice was made "for precautionary reasons."

The Senators have placed forwards Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. In related moves, the team has recalled forwards Scott Sabourin and Egor Sokolov from Belleville.

Holden and Capuano were placed on the protocol list Sunday, a day after Ottawa played a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

They joined forward Austin Watson, who entered into COVID-19 protocol Friday.

The Senators are scheduled to visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

