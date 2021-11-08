Senators cancel Monday practice after Connor Brown, Gambrell put in COVID protocols
Other players, coach Capuano out; team slated to play Bruins in Boston on Tuesday
The Ottawa Senators have cancelled Monday's practice a day after defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.
The Senators said the decision to cancel Monday's practice was made "for precautionary reasons."
Roster update: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> have placed forwards Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. <br><br>In related moves, the team has recalled forwards Scott Sabourin and Egor Sokolov from <a href="https://twitter.com/BellevilleSens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BellevilleSens</a>.—@Media_Sens
Holden and Capuano were placed on the protocol list Sunday, a day after Ottawa played a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
They joined forward Austin Watson, who entered into COVID-19 protocol Friday.
The Senators are scheduled to visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
WATCH l Palat's goal secures win for Lightning over Senators:
