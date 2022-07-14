Senators sign Josh Norris to 8-year extension
23-year-old led Ottawa with 35 goals last season
The Ottawa Senators have locked up a big piece of their young core by signing Josh Norris to an eight-year, $63.6-million US contract.
The 23-year-old led the Senators with 35 goals in 2021-22 and was third on the team with 55 points in 82 games.
Norris was selected in the first round, 19th overall, by the Senators in the 2017 NHL draft.
He has 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 125 career games with the Senators.
The native of Oxford, Mich., teamed with Senators captain Brady Tkachuk to lead the United States to gold at the 2017 world men's under-18 hockey championship. He also helped the Americans win bronze at the 2018 world junior championship, and had three goals and six assists in seven games when the Americans took silver a year later.
Norris will return to a revamped Ottawa offence next season that added top-six forwards Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux.
