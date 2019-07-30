Senators deal Mike Condon to Lightning as goalie glut begins to clear

The Ottawa Senators traded goalie Mike Condon to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday for the contract of veteran forward Ryan Callahan.

Callahan has one season left on his deal and was placed on long-term injured reserve after suffering a career-ending back injury and a degenerative back disease diagnosis this past season.

As part of the transaction, the Senators will also receive Tampa Bay's fifth-round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Draft while the Lightning will receive Ottawa's sixth-round selection.

By trading Condon, the Senators have set the stage for veteran goalie Craig Anderson and Anders Nilsson, who agreed to a two-year extension in May, to share netminding duties in Ottawa.

Filip Gustavsson, Marcus Hogberg and Joey Daccord will play net for Ottawa's American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville, Ont.