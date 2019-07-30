Senators deal Mike Condon to Lightning as goalie glut begins to clear
Ottawa acquires Ryan Callahan's contract and 5th rounder; also sends 6th-round pick
The Ottawa Senators traded goalie Mike Condon to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday for the contract of veteran forward Ryan Callahan.
Callahan has one season left on his deal and was placed on long-term injured reserve after suffering a career-ending back injury and a degenerative back disease diagnosis this past season.
As part of the transaction, the Senators will also receive Tampa Bay's fifth-round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Draft while the Lightning will receive Ottawa's sixth-round selection.
By trading Condon, the Senators have set the stage for veteran goalie Craig Anderson and Anders Nilsson, who agreed to a two-year extension in May, to share netminding duties in Ottawa.
Filip Gustavsson, Marcus Hogberg and Joey Daccord will play net for Ottawa's American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville, Ont.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.