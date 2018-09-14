Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau out 6 months with torn Achilles tendon
Centre suffered injury during physical testing Thursday
One day after trading Erik Karlsson, the Senators lost another key contributor for the upcoming season.
The team confirmed Friday that centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau will miss up to six months with a torn Achilles tendon.
Medical update: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau suffered a torn achilles tendon in his right leg during training yesterday. Surgery was performed last night to repair the injury and he is expected to miss a minimum of six months.—@Media_Sens
Pageau suffered the injury during physical testing on Thursday.
The injury will likely keep Pageau, 25, out for the entire season.
Slated to be the team's second-line centre, Pageau posted 39 points, including 14 goals in 78 games last season.
Pageau is in the middle of a three-year, $9.3-million US deal with the team.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.