Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau out 6 months with torn Achilles tendon

One day after trading Erik Karlsson, the Senators lost another key contributor for the upcoming season.

The team confirmed Friday that centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau will miss up to six months with a torn Achilles tendon.

Medical update: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau suffered a torn achilles tendon in his right leg during training yesterday. Surgery was performed last night to repair the injury and he is expected to miss a minimum of six months. —@Media_Sens

Pageau suffered the injury during physical testing on Thursday.

The injury will likely keep Pageau, 25, out for the entire season.

Slated to be the team's second-line centre, Pageau posted 39 points, including 14 goals in 78 games last season.

Pageau is in the middle of a three-year, $9.3-million US deal with the team.