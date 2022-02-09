Tkachuk helps Senators hold off Hurricanes late rally
Brady Tkachuk hadn't scored in 15 games, but the Ottawa Senators captain made up for lost time scoring twice in a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night.
Carolina trailed 4-0 to begin the 3rd period
Alex Formenton and Chris Tierney also scored, as Tim Stutzle chipped in with two assists. Anton Forsberg stopped 42 shots.
Andrei Svechnikov, Brendan Smith and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Hurricanes (31-10-3), while Antti Raanta faced 31 shots.
Tuesday's game was the back half of a back-to-back for both teams as the Senators (16-22-4) were coming off a 4-1 win over New Jersey, while Carolina fell 4-3 in overtime to Toronto.
Trailing 4-0 to start the third the Hurricanes rallied back to make it a one-goal game, but couldn't find the equalizer.
Svechnikov got things started early in the period as he dug out a loose puck in front for his 17th of the season.
