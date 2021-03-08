Senators hold on to beat Flames in a shootout

Drake Batherson scored the game-winning goal in a four-round shootout to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Connor Brown, Ryan Dzingel and Colin White each scored a goal for the Senators (9-17-1) in regulation. Tim Stutzle also scored a shootout goal.

Mark Giordano, Johnny Gaudreau, and Noah Hanifin scored for Calgary (11-12-3). Matthew Tkachuk added a shootout goal of his own in the loss.

Matt Murray made 30 saves for Ottawa. Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves for Calgary.

WATCH | North Division Week 7 roundup:

Week 7 roundup of the NHL's North Division Sports 4:22 Rob Pizzo catches you up on the week that was in the all-Canadian division in the NHL, including a coaching change in Calgary. 4:22

Brown scored the first goal of the game with 6:12 to play in the first. He fired the puck from behind the right face off circle. The puck redirected off a Flames defenceman before sliding through Markstrom's legs.

Dzingel scored for the second consecutive game to give his team a 2-0 advantage before the intermission. He finished a two-on-one play, taking a pass from Chris Tierney before tapping the puck past Markstrom.

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson and Calgary Flames forward Zac Rinaldo fought each other within the opening three minutes of the second period, in the hopes of sparking their respective teams.

It worked, briefly, for the Flames. Giordano scored his third of year 88 seconds later, firing a shot that deflected off Senators' forward Josh Norris before beating Murray.

But the Senators would restore their two-goal advantage thanks to Colin White's seventh goal of the season less than four minutes later.

Gaudreau scored in the third period to bring the Flames, once again, within a goal. It was his 11th of the season. The Flames would finally even the scoreline thanks to a goal from Hanifin with over eight minutes to go in regulation. It was the second goal in two games for the Flames defenceman.

Calgary thought they had the game won later in the third as Brown tried to give the Senators the lead with his second of the night. With Markstrom out of position, the puck struck the right leg of Flames defenceman Juuso Valimaki and away from the goal.

The Flames and Senators hoped overtime would decide things, but to no avail. Batherson's shootout winner would give the Senators two points and leave the Flames with just one.