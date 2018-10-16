Senators finish off Stars with 3-goal third period

Craig Anderson made 37 saves and Ottawa scored three times in the third period as the Senators downed the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Monday.

Rookie Maxime Lajoie opened the scoring for Ottawa (3-2-1) in the second while rookie Brady Tkachuk, Mikkel Boedker and Zack Smith scored in the final period after heading into the third tied 1-1.

John Klingberg scored the lone goal for the Stars (3-2-0). Ben Bishop made 21 saves, taking the first regulation-time loss (9-1-4) of his career against the Senators.

This marked the first road game of the season for the Stars after playing their first four at home.

Ottawa is now 2-1-0 through three of its season-high five-game home stand. The Senators are back in action Saturday when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

During the first TV timeout the Senators honoured Ray Emery, who died July 15th. He was 35. Emery was originally drafted by Ottawa (99th overall in 2001) and spent parts of five seasons with Senators, leading them to the Stanley Cup final in 2007. Emery sits fourth in wins and fifth in games played with Ottawa.

A video tribute to beloved Sens goaltender Ray “Razor” Emery who passed away earlier this year. <a href="https://t.co/mtvgoDb0zJ">pic.twitter.com/mtvgoDb0zJ</a> —@Senators

With the game tied 1-1 the Senators took the lead early in the third as Dylan DeMelo put a shot on goal and Tkachuk, right in front, redirected it past Bishop.

Ottawa made it 3-1 midway through the period as Matt Duchene, from behind the net, made a no-look pass to Boedker, who one-timed it past Bishop for his first with the Senators.

Looking to cut the lead the Stars pulled their goalie with more than seven minutes left, and tried it again with over four minutes remaining, but Anderson was solid.

Smith scored an empty-net goal with 1:37 remaining to seal the win.

The Senators pushed back in the second and tied the game in the final minute of the period when Lajoie picked up his team-leading fourth goal.

The rookie defenceman showed plenty of patience and beat Bishop glove side.

Maxime Lajoie has collected 4-3—7 through the first six games of his NHL career (1.17 P/GP).<br><br>No defenseman in <a href="https://twitter.com/Senators?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Senators</a> history, regardless of status, has recorded more points in their first six games with the club. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsOTT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsOTT</a> <a href="https://t.co/75Hz1FiyuC">pic.twitter.com/75Hz1FiyuC</a> —@PR_NHL

The Stars jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Klingberg, but could have had more if not for Anderson as Dallas outshot the Senators 14-9.