Seattle Starbuckaneers and other poor choices for the new NHL team name

With an expanding NHL, there comes expansive online debate of what the new team should be called.

Is there a plant, or an animal that is so ubiquitous to Seattle that it could be used as the namesake?...and something that isn't a Seahawk?

Or perhaps, there's a blockbuster movie franchise whose success the new team could ride all the way to a name?

FYI, Seattle: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released in early 2018.

According to the oddsmakers, there are a few potential names that COULD make the cut.

We're having way too much fun with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLSeattle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLSeattle</a> name game! What would YOU call the new team? <a href="https://t.co/MhqtXaBy59">https://t.co/MhqtXaBy59</a> <a href="https://t.co/bzV4MICBOp">pic.twitter.com/bzV4MICBOp</a> —@hockeynight

What do you think of these potential monikers?

When Canadians think of Seattle, much of what we know comes from media and entertainment. Or Starbucks.

FUN FACT: Pike Place is an actual market, and not just a type of coffee you get in Venti size.

None of the above! I’d call the new team the Seattle Baristas☕️.😆 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLSeattle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLSeattle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Starbucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Starbucks</a> —@ibrink8

If we are to believe what we see on TV, then Seattlites are sleepless (probably due to that Venti Pike Place), eat tossed salad and scrambled eggs, get surgery done by a doctor by the name of McDreamy and often smell like teen spirit.

The Seattle Cranes <a href="https://t.co/jEQ8kpard0">pic.twitter.com/jEQ8kpard0</a> —@shawnzie

So with that said, here are some options that are getting a lot of attention on social media, good and bad.

Kraken

Release the Kraken!!! <a href="https://t.co/lD4dsAOa92">pic.twitter.com/lD4dsAOa92</a> —@a_dandy_life

Wait, we could have the Seattle Krakken? There's no other choice! RELEASE THE KRAKKEN! —@Maleficara

Literally, people just want to be able to yell "Release the Kraken" on game day...and that is their right.

Storm

Taken! <a href="https://twitter.com/seattlestorm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seattlestorm</a> 2018 WNBA Champions —@orcatm

Oh wait they already exist, AND are three-time WNBA champions. You should probably know that...smh.

2018 WNBA CHAMPIONS!!! ⛈️💯🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeRepS3ATTLE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeRepS3ATTLE</a> StormWins <a href="https://t.co/42XrijC1OK">pic.twitter.com/42XrijC1OK</a> —@seattlestorm

Outdoorsman

They already have the Seattle Mariners, so why not stick with the outdoorsy theme? Perhaps a lumberjack, or a fisherman, or bring back the pilots?

Seattle Pilots <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a> <a href="https://t.co/iXcduWiwaB">pic.twitter.com/iXcduWiwaB</a> —@inet6thestar

On that note, why not bring back the Metropolitans? They, after all, were the first American team to ever bring home the Stanley Cup. Sounds like a pretty good omen.

The Seattle Metropolitans (1915-16 to 1923-24) captured the PCHA championship in 1916-17 and went on to defeat the NHA-champion <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadiensMTL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadiensMTL</a> in a best-of-five series to become the first U.S.-based team to win the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a>. <a href="https://t.co/iSoolhZ5wx">https://t.co/iSoolhZ5wx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLSeattle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLSeattle</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q6oJ2qdlmK">pic.twitter.com/Q6oJ2qdlmK</a> —@PR_NHL

Whatever the name, we're sure winning will be just as sweet when they hit the ice in the 2021-22 season!

Oh and in case you were wondering, there is still not an NHL team in Quebec City.

How will Canadians welcome new Seattle NHL team?