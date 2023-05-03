Kraken use Gourde's winner to outlast Stars in OT, spoil returning Pavelski's 4-goal night
Dallas winger, 38, missed 5 final games of opening round while in concussion protocol
Yanni Gourde scored 12:17 into overtime and the visiting Seattle Kraken beat Dallas 5-4 in Game 1 of their second-round series Tuesday night, even as Joe Pavelski scored all four Stars goal in his return to their lineup.
The second-year Kraken got goals from five different players after 15 different players scored in their seven-game series win over defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado.
Pavelski scored twice in the first period, his first goal being a 25-foot wrister only 2 1/2 minutes into the game to put the Stars ahead 1-0. He scored on his first shot, on a pass from Mason Marchment. Max Domi got the secondary assist.
GOURDE GETS THE OT WINNER! 🚨<br><br>Yanni Gourde turns and fires home the overtime winner as the <a href="https://twitter.com/SeattleKraken?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeattleKraken</a> win Game 1 against the Stars! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/BgkhjKbN72">pic.twitter.com/BgkhjKbN72</a>—@NHL
About 10 minutes later, after Seattle had gotten even, Pavelski scored again from about the same distance with a redirect of Thomas Harley's shot. The Kraken then scored three goals in a 68-second span to take a 4-2 lead.
Seattle has now won three consecutive road games in the playoffs. The Stars, just like in the first round against Minnesota, lost the series opener — they lost that one 3-2 in double overtime before going on to beat the Wild in six games.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday night.
Why stop at a hat trick... JOE PAVELSKI HAS FOUR GOALS! 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/Dy2G2JspHc">https://t.co/Dy2G2JspHc</a><br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/JZM7Ps85kY">https://t.co/JZM7Ps85kY</a> <br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/h2m2a2hkO9">https://t.co/h2m2a2hkO9</a> <a href="https://t.co/AErBg3dgiT">pic.twitter.com/AErBg3dgiT</a>—@NHL