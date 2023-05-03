Content
Kraken use Gourde's winner to outlast Stars in OT, spoil returning Pavelski's 4-goal night

Yanni Gourde scored 12:17 into overtime and the visiting Seattle Kraken beat Dallas 5-4 in Game 1 of their second-round series Tuesday night, even as Joe Pavelski scored all four Stars goal in his return to their lineup.

Dallas winger, 38, missed 5 final games of opening round while in concussion protocol

Five hockey players celebrate a goal next to the glass as an opposition player skates nearby.
Yanni Gourde's overtime goal lifted the Kraken past the Stars 5-4 on Tuesday in Dallas as Seattle took a 1-0 lead in their NHL Stanley Cup second round playoff series. (Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports)

Pavelski, at 38 years and 295 days old, became the oldest player ever with a four-goal game in the NHL playoffs. It came in in his 170th postseason game — he is one of only five players with that many without winning a Stanley Cup.

The second-year Kraken got goals from five different players after 15 different players scored in their seven-game series win over defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado.

Pavelski scored twice in the first period, his first goal being a 25-foot wrister only 2 1/2 minutes into the game to put the Stars ahead 1-0. He scored on his first shot, on a pass from Mason Marchment. Max Domi got the secondary assist.

About 10 minutes later, after Seattle had gotten even, Pavelski scored again from about the same distance with a redirect of Thomas Harley's shot. The Kraken then scored three goals in a 68-second span to take a 4-2 lead.

Seattle has now won three consecutive road games in the playoffs. The Stars, just like in the first round against Minnesota, lost the series opener — they lost that one 3-2 in double overtime before going on to beat the Wild in six games.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday night.

