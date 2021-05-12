Seattle Kraken ink 1st player in franchise history
The expansion Seattle Kraken signed the first player in franchise history Wednesday after agreeing to terms with free agent center Luke Henman on a three-year entry level contract.
Expansion club signs QMJHL centre Luke Henman to 3-year entry level contract
The expansion Seattle Kraken signed the first player in franchise history Wednesday after agreeing to terms with free agent centre Luke Henman on a three-year entry level contract.
Henman, 21, currently plays for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He will complete the season with the Armada before joining Seattle for its rookie training camp later this year.
Henman had a team-high 43 points in 32 games for the Armada this season, including 16 goals and 27 assists. He has scored six goals in eight playoff games this season.
Henman was originally a fourth-round pick by Carolina in the 2018 NHL draft. He has played the past five seasons with Blainville-Boisbriand.
WATCH | Renewed after 42 years, how the Leafs-Habs playoff rivalry came to be:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?