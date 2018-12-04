Watch the NHL's announcement on plan for Seattle expansion

Watch live coverage now as NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to announce the league's plans for expansion to Seattle.

The ownership group, led by majority stakeholder David Bonderman and Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, will pay a $650-million US expansion fee if approved.

Seattle submitted its application for expansion in February, and has already secured more than 30,000 deposits for season tickets.

A Seattle franchise would mean the addition of a 16th team to the Western Conference, matching the number in the East.