Flames' Sean Monahan done for season with hip injury requiring surgery

Calgary Flames centre Sean Monahan will not play the remaining four games of the regular season and will undergo hip surgery next week.
The 26-year-old had 10 goals and 18 assists and was minus-six in 50 games this season.
"He did battle through it. It wasn't just for two or three games. He's done it for the last 20 games," Flames head coach Darryl Sutter said.
"Sean tried to do everything that I asked him to do and he did it with pain, so I give him a lot of credit."
Calgary (23-26-3) has four games remaining in the regular season, all against Vancouver (21-27-3), starting Thursday.
Both teams will finish out of the playoffs in the North Division.
