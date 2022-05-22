Assistant coaches Walker, Gustafson won't return to Canucks bench
The Vancouver Canucks announced Sunday assistant coaches Scott Walker and Kyle Gustafson and video coach Darryl Seward won't be returning next season.
Fellow assistants Brad Shaw, Jason King will be back with video coach Darryl Seward
Assistants Brad Shaw and Jason King will both be back with the NHL club for the 2022-23 campaign.
"We would like to thank Scott, Kyle, and Darryl for their hard work and contributions to the organization during their Canucks tenures,", Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said in a statement.
"We are pleased with our current coaching staff and look forward to expanding on the momentum they built last year."
