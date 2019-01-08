Schmaltz out for season with Coyotes in playoff hunt

Arizona Coyotes centre Nick Schmaltz will miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury, the NHL team announced Tuesday.

Schmaltz was placed on injured reserve last week and has missed the past three games.

It remains unclear when Schmaltz was injured, but he last played Dec. 30 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 22-year-old has five goals and nine assists in 17 games since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 25 in exchange for Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini. Overall, he has seven goals and 25 points in 40 games this season.

Schmaltz has 34 goals and 71 assists in 179 NHL regular-season games.