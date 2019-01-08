Schmaltz out for season with Coyotes in playoff hunt
Arizona Coyotes centre Nick Schmaltz will miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury, the NHL team announced Tuesday. He has five goals and 14 points in 17 games since being acquired from Chicago on Nov. 25.
Forward has 5 goals, 14 points in 17 games since trade from Blackhawks
Arizona Coyotes centre Nick Schmaltz will miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury, the NHL team announced Tuesday.
Schmaltz was placed on injured reserve last week and has missed the past three games.
It remains unclear when Schmaltz was injured, but he last played Dec. 30 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The 22-year-old has five goals and nine assists in 17 games since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 25 in exchange for Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini. Overall, he has seven goals and 25 points in 40 games this season.
Schmaltz has 34 goals and 71 assists in 179 NHL regular-season games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.