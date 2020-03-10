County where San Jose Sharks play bans mass gatherings due to coronavirus rates

The California county where the San Jose Sharks' home arena is located, is prohibiting all large gatherings of more than 1,000 people due to rising rates of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The ban will take effect on Wednesday, March 11 at midnight PT and will remain in place for three weeks, according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

The ban will likely affect three host games scheduled at the SAP Center against the Montreal Canadiens (March 19), Boston Bruins (March 21) and Arizona Coyotes (March 29).

It marks the first time a major North American sports team or league would be forced to postpone or cancel a game due to the outbreak.

Here is the most specificity provided by Santa Clara County in its mass gathering ban, effective Wednesday until the end of the month<a href="https://t.co/J7950JQYT7">https://t.co/J7950JQYT7</a><a href="https://twitter.com/mercnews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mercnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/0bhNDJ2N8t">pic.twitter.com/0bhNDJ2N8t</a> —@robertsalonga

Earlier this week, the BNP Paribas Open, the near-major tennis tournament set to begin Monday in the California desert, was postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.

The announcement Monday came hours after the public health department announced the first death in the county from COVID-19.

A woman in her 60s had been hospitalized for several weeks with the virus before dying.

"This is a critical moment in the growing outbreak of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County," said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County health officer, in a news release.

"The strong measures we are taking today are designed to slow the spread of disease."

NHL is aware of the Santa Clara County ban on large gatherings. They are looking at all options, which are the following, in no particular order:<br><br>1. Play to empty building <br>2. Neutral site<br>3. Play in Visitors building<br>4. Postpone and reschedule —@JShannonhl

Cody said the decision to ban large gatherings is designed to reduce the number of people who might get sick, and prevent the health-care system from becoming overwhelmed.

Santa Clara County confirmed six new cases of the virus on Monday, raising its total to 43 confirmed cases.

In a statement Monday, the Sharks said it will adhere to mandated guidelines.