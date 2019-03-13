Pavelski scores in dying seconds to get Sharks past Jets

Skip to Main Content
Joe Pavelski's put away the winner with 3.6 seconds remaining in regulation as the San Jose Sharks edged the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 in a tight matchup of the Western Conference's division leaders.

San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski (8) scores into the top of the net with a few seconds left to win the game against the Winnipeg Jets. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press)

Gustav Nyquist scored twice, giving him 19 goals on the season and three in his six games since being traded to the Sharks (43-19-8) in late February. Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Marcus Sorensen also scored for San Jose.

Aaron Dell made 21 saves as the Sharks remained undefeated in March with their sixth-straight win.

Mathieu Perreault scored a late equalizer and added an assist for the Jets (40-25-4). Andrew Copp, Bryan Little, and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg.

San Jose Sharks' Marcus Sorenson celebrates after Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) scored in the first period. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press)

The Jets fell to 12-5-2 against Pacific Division opponents this season.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots as his season record dropped to 28-20-2.

