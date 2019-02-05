Recap
Pavelski scores in OT as Sharks roll past Jets for 3rd straight win
Joe Pavelski had a short-handed goal 2:49 into overtime to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
Winnipeg's home-ice win streak ends at 7
Joe Pavelski had a short-handed goal 2:49 into overtime to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
Pavelski's 29th goal of the season came on a two-on-one with Brent Burns after a Winnipeg turnover, giving the Sharks a three-game win streak to start off a four-game road trip.
He also had an assist in regulation time.
The Jets ended a three-game win streak and a roll of seven consecutive victories at home.
Logan Couture and Marcus Sorensen had San Jose's other goals. Kevin Labanc contributed a pair of assists.
Blake Wheeler and Mathieu Perreault scored for the Jets (34-16-3) and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.