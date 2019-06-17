Erik Karlsson inks 8-year deal to stay in San Jose: reports

The San Jose Sharks are locking up their Norris-calibre defensive core.

Erik Karlsson agreed to an eight-year contract worth roughly $11.5 million US with the Sharks, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Further to <a href="https://twitter.com/TSNBobMcKenzie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TSNBobMcKenzie</a>'s report on Erik Karlsson, I'm told the deal is indeed done: 8 years max deal, north of $11 million per season... the Sharks with a huge move in keeping the superstar D from hitting the market. —@PierreVLeBrun

Karlsson, 29, was acquired by the Sharks from the Ottawa Senators in September for four players and two draft picks. He scored three goals and added 42 assists over an injury-shortened 53-game season in the Bay Area.

The two-time Norris winner compiled another 16 points in the playoffs, but the Sharks lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in six games in the Western Conference final.

Karlsson underwent groin surgery following the post-season, but has already begun rehabilitation and is expected to fully recover in time for the 2019-2020 campaign.

The new contract gives Karlsson the third-highest average annual salary in the NHL.