Sharks and zebras: The NHL kingdom's unintentional best friends

Complaining about the refereeing is something you can count on from fans and media alike every NHL season and in every playoff game.

These Stanley Cup playoffs are no different, but they do contain an added twist.

Sometimes officials have been accused of making calls based off the silly notion of homerism or bias. Sometimes fans simple need to complain.

But in this year's playoff iteration, there's been plenty of teams with reason to be upset.

The Vegas Golden Knights were up 3-0 in Game 7 before a controversial major penalty sent them spiraling, and they were knocked out in Round 1.

The Colorado Avalanche were off-side (but were they?) in Game 7 where a goal was called back, and they were knocked out in Round 2.

The St. Louis Blues were in overtime of Game 3 of the Western Conference final before a clear hand pass sent the puck directly into the slot, and now they're down 2-1 in the series.

Who's the common opponent in all instances? The San Jose Sharks.

The Northern California squad has benefited from the questionable refereeing in all three cases, and the team that is now two wins away from the Stanley Cup final.

Sharks' break: No. 1

With Vegas up 3-0 with 10:47 remaining in Game 7, Sharks forward Joe Pavelski was cross checked off the draw by Cody Eakin, and then got tangled up with the Avs' Paul Stastny before hitting his head on the ice. Pavelski had to leave the game with a concussion and Eakin was assessed a major penalty.

The Sharks turned the five-minute power play into a four-goal explosion, and eventually outlasting Vegas 5-4 in overtime.

WATCH | Sharks turn bad call into four goals:

San Jose rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the game and a 3-1 deficit in the series, beating Vegas 5-4 in overtime in Game 7 and advance to the second round. 2:11

Sharks' break: No. 2

Midway through the second period of Game 7, the Avalanche scored a apparent goal to tie the game 2-2. But San Jose coach Peter DeBoer challenged the goal, claiming the Avs' were off-side.

Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was skating to the bench during a line change while Colorado had five other active players in the ice. But he Landeskog appeared to be off-side before his team tied it up.

The goal was eventually disallowed and San Jose won the game 3-2. Off to Round 3.

WATCH | Controversial off-side negates Avalanche goal:

San Jose's captain had a goal and an assist in his return from injury, leading the Sharks to a 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7 to punch their ticket to the conference final. 2:23

Sharks' break: No. 3

On Wednesday, San Jose headed to St. Louis for Game 3 of the West final, with the series tied at one apiece. In a back and forth game that saw the Sharks score with one minute remaining to force overtime, it was a call in the extra frame that had the Blues fuming.

With more than five minutes into overtime, the puck bounced in the air and while on his knees Sharks' forward Timo Meier swiped at the puck with his hand, sending it right to the stick of Gusrav Nyquist, who quickly passed it to Erik Karlsson. With a wide open shot, Karlsson buried it behind Jordan Binnington, giving the Sharks the win.

But it seemed as though everyone in the building saw what Meier did. The Blues. The Fans. The millions watching on TV. Everyone, but the referees.

St. Louis pleaded, the crowd rained down boos and the officials even conferred. But in the end, hand passes are not reviewable and the goal stood. The referees left the ice, the Blues slammed their sticks, and the Sharks headed to the locker room with a 2-1 series lead.

Regarless of whether San Jose eventually heads to the Stanley Cup final, Vegas, Colorado, and St. Louis will all be left with one question: What if?

WATCH | Referees miss Timo Meier hand pass in OT: