Ylonen's winner caps Canadiens' 3-goal 3rd period in win over Sharks
Montreal goaltender Jake Allen makes 38 saves for 14th victory of season
Jesse Ylonen scored the go-ahead goal with 10 minutes remaining and the Montreal Canadiens beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Kaiden Guhle and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Canadiens, and Jake Allen made 38 saves for his 14th win.
San Jose defenceman Jacob MacDonald scored his first goal of the season and first for the Sharks. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 29 shots in his 13th loss.
At 8:07 of the third, Guhle wound up and took a big slap shot for his third goal of the season. The defenceman beat Kahkonen through the legs, tying it 1-all.
Less than two minutes later, Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick broke in, creating a 2-on-0, and fed Ylonen at the mouth of the net for his second goal of the season at 9:59.
Dvorak, who also assisted on Ylonen's goal, added an empty-netter with five seconds left for his 10th goal this season.
Sharks defenceman Radim Simek played his first game since getting injured on Dec. 31.
WATCH | Canadiens rally past Sharks in 3rd period:
Sharks forwards Andreas Johnsson and Fabian Zetterlund made their San Jose debuts after being acquired in a trade that sent Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils.
The Sharks also acquired defenceman Henry Thrun from the Anaheim Ducks for a third-round pick in the 2024 draft.
Canadiens visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Sharks host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
