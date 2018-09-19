Watch new Shark Erik Karlsson's press conference from San Jose

Click on the video above tonight at 6 p.m. ET as former Ottawa Senator Erik Karlsson addresses the media for the first time in San Jose as a member of the Sharks.

Last week, the Senators shook the hockey world by trading Karlsson and prospect Francis Perron to the Sharks in exchange for forwards Chris Tierney and Rudolfs Balcers, defenceman Dylan DeMelo, prospect forward Josh Norris and two conditional draft picks.

If San Jose re-signs Karlsson, Ottawa receives a conditional 2021 second-round selection — or a first-round pick (not lottery protected) if the Sharks reach the Stanley Cup final in 2019.

Pundits widely criticized the Senators for not getting enough in return for the superstar defenceman.

Erik Karlsson is no longer a member of the Ottawa Senators, leaving their fans heartbroken. But in San Jose, the players are ecstatic about their new all-star teammate.

The Senators maintain their fan base supports the radical rebuild the franchise is currently undertaking, which includes the Karlsson trade.

In fact, team COO Nicolas Ruszkowski confirmed a poll the team took, claiming a vast number of fans back the rebuild plan.

However, CBC Sports conducted its own poll, where the numbers were far different. On the Hockey Night in Canada's Twitter poll, readers were asked if they were confident with the direction of the Ottawa Senators.

Are you confident with the direction of the Ottawa Senators? —@hockeynight

Five hours into the poll, 8,000 responded with a whopping 92 per cent claiming they were not confident.