Flames send resurgent Sam Bennett to Panthers on deadline day: reports

The Florida Panthers acquired forward Sam Bennett from the Calgary Flames on Monday in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and prospect Emil Heineman, TSN and Sportsnet reported.

Bennett, who publicly asked for a trade earlier this season through his agent, has recorded four goals and 12 points in 38 games, including five points in his past five starts.

Bennett, 24, is in the final season of a two-year, $5.1-million US contract.

Bennett has collected 67 goals and 140 points in 402 NHL regular-season contests since being selected by the Flames with the fourth overall pick in 2014.

Heineman, 19, was drafted in the second round by Florida in 2020. The forward has posted seven goals and 13 points over 43 games this season with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League.

