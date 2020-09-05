Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves to have hearing for check to the head of Canucks' Motte

The Vegas Golden Knights could be minus some toughness Sunday when they open the NHL Western Conference championship against Dallas.

Enforcer Ryan Reaves will have a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety on Saturday for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver's Tyler Motte late in the second period of Friday's 3-0, Game 7 win over the Canucks.

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves was assessed a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit to the head of Tyler Motte. 1:18

With Vegas' Paul Stastny pursuing Motte, Reaves moved in from the other direction and caught the Canucks forward up high with his shoulder and made contact with Motte's head.

Reaves was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct but his teammates killed off the penalty, limiting Vancouver to one shot.

Friday's victory avoided a disastrous deja vu for the Golden Knights.

After advancing to the Stanley Cup final in their inaugural 2018 season, Vegas was up 3-1 to the San Jose Sharks in the first playoff round last year only to lose three straight and go home.