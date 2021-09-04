Skip to Main Content
NHL

Retired goalie Ryan Miller joins U.S. Olympic coaching staff for Beijing

Team USA's coaching staff for men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will include someone without any prior coaching experience: Ryan Miller.

Former Canucks netminder's 391 victories most by an American in NHL history

Field Level Media ·
Former Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller, who retired from the NHL after last season, will assist United States head coach Mike Sullivan at the Beijing Olympics in February. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/File)

Team USA's coaching staff for men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will include someone without any prior coaching experience: Ryan Miller.

The longtime NHL goalie, who helped the U.S. win silver at the 2010 Olympics, will assist head coach Mike Sullivan for next year's Olympic team.

Miller, 41, retired after the 2020-21 season to wrap up an 18-year playing career with the Buffalo Sabres (2002-14), St. Louis Blues (2014), Vancouver Canucks (2014-17) and Anaheim Ducks (2017-21).

His 391 career wins are the most by an American goalie in NHL history. He had a lifetime 2.63 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 796 games.

"Very honored to join a talented @usahockey coaching staff and represent @TeamUSA in the Olympics once again!" Miller tweeted Friday.

Sullivan, who coaches the Pittsburgh Penguins, filled out the Americans' coaching staff with Nashville Predators coach John Hynes, Penguins assistant coach Todd Reirden and former New York Rangers coach David Quinn.

The NHL and NHLPA announced an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation on Friday, cementing plans for the league's stars to represent their countries at the Winter Games after missing the 2018 edition in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now