Hartman spear costs Predators forward $1,000 US

Nashville Predators forward Ryan Hartman has been hit with a $1,000 US fine for spearing in Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins, the league announced Sunday.

Hartman was fined for the hit against Bruins forward Chris Wagner at 19:04 of the second period in a 5-2 Boston victory.

Hartman, 24, was promoted to the top line on Dec. 1, but has just two goals in the 11 games since.

The 2013 first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks has nine goals and 13 points in 37 games this season.

The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.