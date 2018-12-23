Hartman spear costs Predators forward $1,000 US
Nashville Predators forward Ryan Hartman has been hit with a $1,000 US fine for spearing in Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins, the league announced Sunday.
Bruins forward Chris Wagner absorbed hit in 2nd period of Saturday's win
Nashville Predators forward Ryan Hartman has been hit with a $1,000 US fine for spearing in Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins, the league announced Sunday.
Hartman was fined for the hit against Bruins forward Chris Wagner at 19:04 of the second period in a 5-2 Boston victory.
Hartman, 24, was promoted to the top line on Dec. 1, but has just two goals in the 11 games since.
The 2013 first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks has nine goals and 13 points in 37 games this season.
The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.