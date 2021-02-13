Senators reacquire Dzingel, send forwards Galchenyuk, Paquette to Hurricanes
2011 draft pick had career-high 56 points with Ottawa, Columbus in 2018-19
The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Ryan Dzingel from the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday in exchange for forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette.
The 28-year-old Dzingel, who was drafted by the Senators in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL draft, had four points (2-2) in 11 games with the Hurricanes this season.
He has 171 points (76-95) in 343 career NHL games with Ottawa, Columbus and Carolina.
Galchenyuk has 321 points (136-185) over 557 career games with five different teams. Paquette has 86 points (48-38) in 386 career games with the Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning.
"Cedric is a strong, physical forward who won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay last season," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in a release. "We're excited to add both of these players to our forward group."
