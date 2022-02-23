Rodion Amirov, Maple Leafs prospect, being treated for brain tumour
KHL forward, 20, will be sidelined for balance of season
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.
Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday the 20-year-old left-winger Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season.
Amirov started the season with Salavat Ufa of the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League but suffered an injury to open the season.
Dubas said Amrirov developed unrelated symptoms over the course of his recovery that required "ongoing extensive investigations."
The Maple Leafs selected Amirov with the 15th pick of the 2020 NHL draft.
"Our medical staff has been involved throughout the process alongside Ufa's and we are in direct contact with the facility on an ongoing basis to monitor his treatment and care," Dubas said.
"Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process."
