Golden Knights' Robin Lehner bows out of Beijing Olympics for mental health reasons

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner said Sunday he is skipping the Beijing Olympics in February, where he had been expected to play for Sweden.

The 30-year-old Lehner, from Gothenburg, Sweden, cited health reasons for skipping the Winter Games in Beijing. He is a longtime mental health advocate who has been open about his bipolar disorder and his own struggles off the ice.

"For health reasons, me and my psychiatrist decided with agents that I'm not gonna go and I wish them all the best," Lehner said after a 23-save performance in the Golden Knights' 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

Lehner, who has played with the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas, has a career record of 138-133 with a 2.71 goals-against average and .917 save percentage with 16 shutouts.

Took long time to make decision with my psychiatrist and family. My well being have too come first and being locked down and not knowing what happens if you test positive is to much of a risk for me. Sweden will have a great team and Markström is a beast.Hope people understand ❤️ —@RobinLehner

Under its "zero-COVID" policy, China has had what are among the world's strictest COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Games will be staged without foreign spectators and with all athletes and related personnel contained in a "closed-loop," subject to daily testing for COVID-19.

Sweden has twice won gold in men's hockey at the Olympics — in 1994 and 2006 — and was eliminated in the quarter-finals three years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea.