Banged-up Blues forward Robert Thomas scratched for Game 2

The St. Louis Blues will be without injured forward Robert Thomas in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the hometown Boston Bruins on Wednesday (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 8 p.m. ET).

Thomas has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and not participating in most practices and morning skates.

Head coach Craig Berube says Thomas has been banged up and his absence is not related to the open-ice hit he took from Torey Krug in a Game 1 loss Monday.

Berube said he decided to take Thomas out of the lineup because he is banged up. It could mean Robby Fabbri will see his first game action since Game 5 of the second round against Dallas on May 3.