Senators hopeful Ridly Greig barred 2 games for cross-checking Jets' Dubois

Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig has been suspended for a pre-season game and a regular-season game for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Forward, 19, scored team's 1st goal in Sunday's pre-season win over Winnipeg

Greig was slapped with a major penalty and a game misconduct at 10:29 of the second period of Ottawa's 3-2 pre-season overtime win Sunday in Winnipeg.

A first-round draft pick of the Senators in 2020, Greig scored the first goal of the game.

The 19-year-old from Lethbridge, Alta., forfeits $4,470.83 US of his average annual salary to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the Players' Association.

