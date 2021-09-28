Senators hopeful Ridly Greig barred 2 games for cross-checking Jets' Dubois
Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig has been suspended for a pre-season game and a regular-season game for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Forward, 19, scored team's 1st goal in Sunday's pre-season win over Winnipeg
Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig has been suspended for a pre-season game and a regular-season game for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Greig was slapped with a major penalty and a game misconduct at 10:29 of the second period of Ottawa's 3-2 pre-season overtime win Sunday in Winnipeg.
A first-round draft pick of the Senators in 2020, Greig scored the first goal of the game.
The 19-year-old from Lethbridge, Alta., forfeits $4,470.83 US of his average annual salary to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the Players' Association.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?