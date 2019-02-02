Red Wings blank Senators behind Bernier's big night

Jonathan Bernier stopped 35 shots for his first shutout of the season as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-0 Saturday night.

Danny DeKeyser and Darren Helm scored for the Red Wings (21-25-7), who won their third straight and are now 5-2-0 in their past seven games.

Craig Anderson made 19 saves for the Senators (19-28-5), who are now mired in a four-game losing streak. Ottawa has lost its last two games since returning from a nine-day break.

Both teams were playing the second half of a back-to-back as the Red Wings posted a 3-2 overtime win over Toronto, while Ottawa lost 5-3 to Pittsburgh.

The Senators looked to rally in the third, but Bernier was solid.

Ottawa thought they had scored late in the third, but it was waved off immediately.

Leading 2-0 to start the second the Red Wings had a great opportunity to extend their lead as Brady Tkachuk took a double minor for high sticking Luke Glendening. With 29 seconds remaining in the penalty Zack Smith took a tripping penalty, but Detroit was unable to take advantage of the power-play time.

Detroit jumped out to a 2-0 first period scoring twice in 39 seconds.

DeKeyser opened the scoring with a shot just inside the blue line that made its way through traffic.

Seconds later. Detroit made it 2-0 as Helm and Martin Frk played a little give-and-go with Helm skating through the goal crease and tucking a backhand past Anderson.