Red Wings, Maple Leafs legend Red Kelly dead at 91
Hockey legend Leonard (Red) Kelly, who starred for the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs, has died at age 91.
8-time Stanley Cup champion was inducted to Hall of Fame in 1969
Hockey Hall of Famer Leonard (Red) Kelly, who won eight Stanley Cups during a stellar 20-season, has died at 91.
A statement from Kelly's family said the former Red Wings and Maple Leafs star died Thursday morning in Toronto.
The flying redhead spent nearly 13 seasons with the Detroit as a defenceman, helping the Red Wings win Stanley Cup titles in 1950, 1952, 1954 and 1955.
A trade to the Maple Leafs gave birth to the second half of his career as a centre for the next eight years.
He led the Leafs to Cup titles in 1962, '63, '64 and '67 — the last NHL championship in franchise history.
He also moonlighted as a politician and was elected as the Liberal MP for the Toronto riding of York-West in 1962 and again in '63.
