Red Wings, Maple Leafs legend Red Kelly dead at 91

Hockey Hall of Famer Leonard (Red) Kelly, who won eight Stanley Cups during a stellar 20-season, has died at 91.

A statement from Kelly's family said the former Red Wings and Maple Leafs star died Thursday morning in Toronto.

The flying redhead spent nearly 13 seasons with the Detroit as a defenceman, helping the Red Wings win Stanley Cup titles in 1950, 1952, 1954 and 1955.

A trade to the Maple Leafs gave birth to the second half of his career as a centre for the next eight years.

He led the Leafs to Cup titles in 1962, '63, '64 and '67 — the last NHL championship in franchise history.

He also moonlighted as a politician and was elected as the Liberal MP for the Toronto riding of York-West in 1962 and again in '63.