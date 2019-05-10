Friends, family pay respects to life of NHL Hall of Famer Red Kelly

Friends and family gathered for the funeral of Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings legend Red Kelly in Toronto on Friday.

The procession included honourary pallbearers Frank Mahovlich and Lanny MacDonald. The family asked for a traditional mass with no eulogies, so the only speech delivered was the priest's sermon.

Kelly won eight Stanley Cups during a stellar 20-season playing career, moonlighting as a member of Parliament as he won NHL championships with Toronto in the mid-60s after starring in Detroit. He then took up coaching, making headlines in 1976 for "Pyramid Power" with the Maple Leafs.

Kelly, who died last Thursday in Toronto at the age of 91, was both an elite defenceman and centre.

"Red was a devoted husband and caring father and grandfather and was tremendously proud of his many hockey accomplishments," the Kelly family said in a statement. "He was very moved by decades of love and support from Red Wings fans and was humbled to have his jersey retired earlier this year.

"We are comforted in knowing that he impacted so many people both at and away from the rink and know that his life will be celebrated."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Kelly's career was "so storied and distinguished that it may never be duplicated."

"Red was the ultimate hockey renaissance man who seemingly could do it all," Bettman added.

The flying redhead spent nearly 13 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings as a defenceman before a trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs gave birth to the second half of his career as a centre for the next eight years.

Born Leonard Patrick Kelly on July 9, 1927, he grew up on the family farm in Simcoe, Ont.