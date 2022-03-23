Maple Leafs' Sandin likely to miss 'weeks' with knee injury
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin will be out "weeks" with a knee injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday.
Fellow defenceman Giordano expected to make Toronto debut Wednesday vs. Devils
Sandin, 22, was injured Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Keefe didn't have any specifics about when Sandin might return.
"No, other than it's going to be weeks for sure is what I'm told," Keefe said. "How many, we are not certain of that."
Mark Giordano, acquired on Sunday from the Seattle Kraken, is expected to move into Sandin's slot, paired with Timothy Liljegren, when the Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.
In 51 games this season, Sandin has recorded five goals and 16 points.
